Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 544,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,447 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

