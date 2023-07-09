Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $330,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 291.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

