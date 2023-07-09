Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.31 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

