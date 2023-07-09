Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 117.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 77,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 163.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

