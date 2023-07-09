Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after buying an additional 54,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after buying an additional 240,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

