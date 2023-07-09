Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 142 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.47. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.