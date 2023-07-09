Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,299 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

