Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,904 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $28,182,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE INGR opened at $107.24 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

