Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,485 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,485 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

