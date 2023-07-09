Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,803 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

