Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $177,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.