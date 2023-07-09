Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $177,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $56.79 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

