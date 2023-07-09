Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $197,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

