Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 60,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 67,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $230,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

