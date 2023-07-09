Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HII opened at $224.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

