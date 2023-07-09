Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 470 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,756,000 after buying an additional 1,014,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

