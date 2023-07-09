Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

