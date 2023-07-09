Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of EZCORP worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EZCORP by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

