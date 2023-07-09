Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 625 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $776.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.63 and a 1-year high of $795.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $707.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.68.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

