Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,295 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,006 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 35,478 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,198 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

