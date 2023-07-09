Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,077.46 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,147.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,064.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,763.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

