Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.