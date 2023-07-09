Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,400

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($83.77) to GBX 6,400 ($81.23) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.61) to GBX 5,670 ($71.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($63.46) to GBX 5,100 ($64.73) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,101.54 ($77.44).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,915 ($62.38) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,008.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,500.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The company has a market capitalization of £61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 823.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($81.30).

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,221 ($66.26) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($33,132.38). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($66.26) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($33,132.38). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total value of £279.30 ($354.49). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.