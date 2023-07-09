Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) vs. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Critical Review

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Root and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $310.80 million 0.47 -$297.70 million ($18.02) -0.56 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.47 $39.40 million N/A N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.5% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Root and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -85.65% -81.67% -18.83% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Root and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 6 1 0 2.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Root currently has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Root.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Root on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

