Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$168.41.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$153.52 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$142.37 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.5847047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

