Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,000 ($63.46) to GBX 5,100 ($64.73) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($83.77) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.61) to GBX 5,670 ($71.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,101.54 ($77.44).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,915 ($62.38) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,008.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,500.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($81.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($62.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,228.58). In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($62.46) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,228.58). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total value of £279.30 ($354.49). 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

