RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 114,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 64,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RVLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RVL Pharmaceuticals
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RVL Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.