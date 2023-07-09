RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $224.60

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224.60 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 225.40 ($2.86), with a volume of 170605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.20 ($2.90).

RWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RWS from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £878.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($61,429.12). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,098.11). Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,032,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company's stock.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

