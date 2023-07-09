Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Salesforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

