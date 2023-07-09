Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 72.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 148,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 62,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

