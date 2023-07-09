San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 60,000 shares traded.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.14.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
