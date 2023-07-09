Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.