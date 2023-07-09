Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $74.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.