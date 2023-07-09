Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,645,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

