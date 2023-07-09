Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 18.9% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

