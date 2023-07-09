Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seabridge Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82,660.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Amundi boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. 34.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

