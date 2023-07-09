Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE SA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.22 and a beta of 0.86.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
