Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYESW) Shares Up 28.4%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYESW – Free Report) shot up 28.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Second Sight Medical Products Stock Up 28.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Second Sight Medical Products
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.