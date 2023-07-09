Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYESW) Shares Up 28.4%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYESW – Free Report) shot up 28.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Second Sight Medical Products Stock Up 28.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.