SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.95. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $44,654.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 443,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,888.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 101,875 shares of company stock valued at $813,787. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Stories

