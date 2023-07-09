Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,725 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

