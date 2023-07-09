Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $305.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.99. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

