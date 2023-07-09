Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after buying an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.80.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

