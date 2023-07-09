Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,144 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.89 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

