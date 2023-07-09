Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 55,632 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2,104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,632 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

