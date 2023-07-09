Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

