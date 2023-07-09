Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

DG stock opened at $169.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

