Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1,427.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,481 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.