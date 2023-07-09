Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.