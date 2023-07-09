Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $37.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.80. The company has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

