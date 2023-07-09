Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.83.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $384.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $392.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

