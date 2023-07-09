Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

GLD opened at $178.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.07.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

